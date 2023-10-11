After securing Jarrod Bowen until 2030 West Ham are set to offer new contract to another stalwart

Despite a couple of Premier League losses in 2023/24, David Moyes should be more than happy with how his West Ham side have begun their season.

After losing captain, Declan Rice, there were bound to be question marks as to how the Irons would cope without their talisman, but the fact is that they’ve not only coped without him, they’ve thrived.

Some excellent late business in the transfer window has transformed the east Londoners, and as their recent away win in the Europa League at Freiburg proved, they’re going to be a tough nut to crack both domestically and abroad this season.

One of the reasons for that is the strength of their defence, ably marshalled by Kurt Zouma.

The former Chelsea star might well have seen his Hammers career ended after the furore which erupted when images of him kicking a cat around were released on social media.

In stark contrast, he was handed the captain’s armband and the responsibility has sat well on his shoulders.

Now, as TeamTalk report, David Moyes is set to hand Zouma a new contract, following hot on the heels of the club securing Jarrod Bowen.

For a club that has been starved of success for so long, it really is a good time to be a West Ham fan.

If they can realise their promise again this season and perhaps add one or two more new faces in January, there’s every reason to expect that further cup success will be just around the corner for the club.