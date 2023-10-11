Chelsea star says “everyone would be shocked” if they knew how he was treated this summer by London club

Romelu Lukaku’s future was very unclear this summer following twists and turns regarding his Chelsea exit and the Belgian star has now spoken a little about how he was treated at the London club.

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in the summer of 2021 but things did not work out for the forward at Stamford Bridge during his second stint at the club. The Belgium international spent last season on loan at Inter Milan and his preference this summer was to return to the San Siro.

However, the 30-year-old flirted with the idea of a move to Juventus and that infuriated Inter Milan, which in the end, resulted in none of the two Italian giants moving for the Chelsea star.

There was no place for the former Man United player in Mauricio Pochettino‘s plans and he was frozen out before eventually agreeing to join Jose Mourinho‘s Roma.

Lukaku has scored an impressive seven goals in eight games since moving to the Italian capital and today spoke to reporters about his summer ahead of Belgium’s EURO qualifiers against Austria and Sweden.

“Most people in this room know me. You know that I don’t like to beat around the bush,” Lukaku said via the Daily Mail. “I will speak when the time is right, but if I told you how things really went last summer, everyone would be shocked.

“There were moments when I felt like I could explode and five years ago I probably would’ve done. Now I am concentrated only on what I can do best, which is playing football. I worked hard all summer.”