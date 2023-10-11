Speaking to talkSPORT, Kevin Nolan has spoken on the “astounding” decision by Gareth Southgate to leave West Ham star James Ward-Prowse out of the England squad.

Nolan began by talking about the form of Ward-Prowse and how he continues to get better and better from week to week. Contributing with assists and goals, along with his creative play and other aspects.

This led onto Nolan uttering his disbelief that Ward-Prowse didn’t make the England squad, stating he finds it “astounding”. He also touched on the fact that Ward-Prowse himself was gutted that he was left out of the squad, as he believed he deserved to be in it.

? “I can’t believe he’s not in the England squad. I find it astounding, really.” ? “He was gutted. He genuinely believed he should’ve been in it.” Kevin Nolan admits he’s ‘astounded’ that James Ward-Prowse isn’t in the England squad pic.twitter.com/tI0WEKvf4Y — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 10, 2023

Ward-Prowse has had a great start to life at West Ham, making nine appearances for the club in all competition so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing six assists in his first 801 minutes in a Hammers shirt.

West Ham currently sit 7th in the Premier League, winning four, drawing two and only losing two of their opening eight fixtures. This leaves the Hammers with 14 points heading into the international break, only three points off of top four.

Nolan ended his piece on Ward-Prowse by insisting the English midfielder “won’t sit and sulk”, but instead he will look to prove people wrong as “he is that type of character”.