Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been the subject of recent transfer gossip and speculation after a lack of playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

Fabrizio Romano has addressed those rumours in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, stating that a decision on this deal is likely to come later after the England international chose to stay at City during the summer.

Newcastle could be a good destination for Phillips, however, if he decides he wants to get more playing time elsewhere from January onwards.

For now, however, it seems there’s nothing particularly concrete happening on this story, according to Romano, who expects a final decision to come closer to January, while Newcastle’s plans will also depend on how things go for them in the Champions League group stage.

“Kalvin Phillips – Despite links with Newcastle and Everton, I’m not aware of concrete talks on this one. Phillips wanted to stay at City this summer despite some approaches, so he’s still focused on doing his best for City and then a decision will be made later, like November or December,” Romano said.

“Newcastle won’t decide anything on transfer targets before they know what happens in their Champions League group.”

One imagines most Magpies fans would welcome the signing of a proven player like Phillips, who was superb during his time at former club Leeds United, even if he’s been a little unlucky not to make more of an impact at City.