Man United keeping tabs on Bundesliga forward ahead of potential 2024 move

RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda has already drawn plenty of attention his way having moved to the Bundesliga over the summer with several Premier League clubs monitoring his progress in Germany. 

According to Football Insider, Chelsea and Man United are two clubs monitoring Openda’s development in Germany and the Manchester club could move for the player next summer with the German club unwilling to sell in January.

The Belgium international would bring a lot of quality to Erik ten Hag’s team but having signed Rasmus Hojlund this summer, it is hard to see where the Leipzig star would play, as the front three positions are pretty much locked in for the coming seasons with Rashford and Antony playing either side of the Danish star.

Openda is liked by Man United 
Openda joined RB Leipzig from Lens this summer as part of a deal worth €43m and penned a long-term contract at the Bundesliga club running until June 2028.

The Belgian star has already bagged five goals and one assist across 11 appearances so far this season and it is clear to see why the German club doesn’t want to let him go anytime soon.

Should Man United or any other club decide to make a move for Openda next summer, a deal will be very expensive given the length of his contract and his importance to Leipzig’s future.

