New Lucas Paqueta update after speaking to the FA about betting allegations

Things might have been a lot different for West Ham this season had Lucas Paqueta left the club to join Man City this summer but Hammers fans are glad the Brazilian didn’t as he has made a fantastic start to the season at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side are currently seventh in the Premier League, while also being top of their Europa League group. Paqueta has played a key role in their performances so far but if it wasn’t for allegations over illegal betting, the 26-year-old would have been at the Etihad this season.

Those allegations resulted in that move to City collapsing and there has now been an update on the Brazil international’s case.

Paqueta continues to protest his innocence regarding the betting accusations and he has already been interviewed by the FA over their enquiry with another meeting on the cards in the coming weeks.

That is according to Sean Whetstone, who has said about the West Ham man’s betting situation: “Lucas Paqueta has already been interviewed by the FA over their enquiry into suspicious betting patterns involving his yellow cards.

“He is due to return to speak to them again in a few weeks’ time.

“The Brazilian completely protests his innocence and says he has no connection or any knowledge of the alleged offences.”