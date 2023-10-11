Video: “Doesn’t get talked about enough” – Pundit says Jurgen Klopp’s achievements at Liverpool are underrated

It has been eight years since Jurgen Klopp was announced as manager of Liverpool and it has been an amazing period for the Reds and their fans ever since.

The German coach’s tenure at Anfield has seen Liverpool win everything and most importantly saw the Merseyside club’s long wait for a Premier League title end in 2020.

Klopp has done this whilst competing against the genius that is Pep Guardiola at Man City and talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy believes the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ achievements are underrated given the amounts of money Liverpool’s competitors have spent.

The former Reds star said: “He has done an amazing job in not only bringing Liverpool back to being competitive and successful but also with the budget he has done it on. It doesn’t get talked about enough.

“Liverpool expect Liverpool to be competitive because of dominance in years gone by, but with the powerhouses they have been competing against, it makes the job even more phenomenal.”