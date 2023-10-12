Samir Nasri confronted by angry Arsenal fans at Manchester City game

Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri was confronted by one angry Gunners supporter in particular as he was spotted at the recent game between the two sides at the Emirates Stadium.

Nasri notably left Arsenal for Man City in the summer of 2011, with the Frenchman always booed when he returned to his old ground as a player.

Still, security had to step in here to look after a visibly shaken Nasri as some fans took things a bit too far…

Nasri was at the Emirates Stadium for punditry duty, and there’s no question he should be allowed to do so in peace.

Banter and a bit of jeering a former player is one thing, but no one wants to see scenes like this.