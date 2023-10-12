Juventus set to end Tottenham ace’s hell in January

With Tottenham flying high at the top of the Premier League table, it’s hard to make a case against the way that Ange Postecoglou has gone about his work.

The Australian’s simple and forthright manner has won him a legion of admirers, with the way in which his Spurs side play football only adding to the 58-year-old’s allure.

One player who arguably won’t be rushing to congratulate his manager is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old hasn’t been given a chance to show Postecoglou what he can do, with his appearances being restricted to one in the Carabao Cup and seven sub appearances in the Premier League for a total of just 247 minutes per WhoScored.

That’s less than three total matches and is clearly unworkable for the Danish international.

Fortunately, help may be at hand thanks to Italian giants, Juventus, who are in dire need of a central midfielder after Paul Pogba’s positive drug test was confirmed.

More Stories / Latest News On-fire Bundesliga ace who has outscored Harry Kane of interest to West Ham £120m-rated world class hot-shot added to Chelsea’s January shopping list Out of favour Arsenal ace of interest to Barcelona

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi is also a target for the Bianconeri, and the capture of both players in January would allow Maximiliano Allegri to adopt a new 3-5-2 formation.

Though there’s still two and a half months until the window opens for business, the knowledge that he has an opportunity to escape from his White Hart Lane hell will surely appeal to Hojbjerg.