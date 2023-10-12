West Ham United have reportedly sounded out former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea over a potential free transfer to the London Stadium.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract in the summer, and it’s slightly surprising that such a fine player has still not found a new club.

De Gea did admittedly show signs of being past his best towards the end of his Man Utd career, but he remains a big name who surely has something to offer to several clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere.

According to Football Transfers, West Ham seem ready to give De Gea another chance in England, though his preference seems to be to return to Spain.

It would be interesting to see De Gea at West Ham, though one even wonders if there are a few fans at United who’d take him back after witnessing the poor form of Andre Onana since he joined in the summer.

The former Inter Milan ‘keeper has not looked right at all so far, making a few costly individual errors that perhaps suggest MUFC moved on from De Gea too quickly.