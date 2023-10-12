Exclusive: “Still no breakthrough” for Man United in important contract talks, says expert

Manchester United are yet to make a breakthrough in talks over a new contract for key defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Red Devils will surely hope to keep hold of Wan-Bissaka and get him to commit his future to the club for the long term after some greatly improved recent form, with Romano saying that discussions have been on the club’s agenda since September.

Wan-Bissaka took some time to get going at Old Trafford, but he’s improved a lot under current Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag, and it makes sense that they’re now keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Still, these things aren’t always straightforward, so fans might have to wait a bit longer for a more concrete update on the situation, according to what Romano’s saying at the moment.

Discussing the latest on Wan-Bissaka in today’s column, Romano said: “A new deal is being considered for Aaron Wan-Bissaka since September. Manchester United are happy with Wan-Bissaka but there’s still no breakthrough at this stage, it will take some time.”

He added: “There’s nothing else imminent in terms of contract extensions, Man United already did a great job with Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot and others.”