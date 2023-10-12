National coach says there is too much pressure placed on Liverpool man’s shoulders to perform

Colombia manager Néstor Lorenzo has stated that he worries about the expectations placed on Luis Diaz with the national team as the country’s best player looks to help his country to the next World Cup this week.

Los Cafeteros failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and the country will not want that to happen again ahead of the 2026 edition with it being so close to home.

Lorenzo’s side have one victory and one draw across their opening two matches and sit third in the table at its early stages. Colombia face Uruguay and Ecuador during this international period and ahead of those important matches, manager Néstor Lorenzo says he is worried about the expectations placed on star man Luis Diaz.

Lorenzo believes that the Liverpool man is subject to unrealistic expectations to impress every time he puts on the Colombia jersey.

In a recent press conference, the Colombia coach has made his feelings about the matter clear via DAVEOCKOP: “The first thing we did was tell him that he should not put the team on his shoulders nor that the team’s responsibility weighs on him.

“People expect him to score four goals per game and that’s not normal. His performance has been good, and we hope he improves with training and knowledge with his teammates.

“In football you need partnerships and in two [international breaks] he was injured and missed those games that would have given him a little more rapprochement.

“We have confidence in him, in his position and in his role. We don’t want him to be the savior either.”

“I notice that if he doesn’t score two goals he’s played badly, and that’s not the case,” Lorenzo continued.

“At Liverpool, he plays every three days and here every month.”