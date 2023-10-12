Statistically best Premier League XI of the season so far: Arsenal & Man City stars in but Spurs dominate

WhoScored have used their data to come up with the statistically best Premier League team of the season so far, with a few familiar faces in there.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both made strong starts, and while Bukayo Saka is an obvious pick for a line up like this, he’s the only member of the Gunners squad to get in, while Spurs have three players in, with James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario.

Elsewhere, it’s once again hard to argue against whichever Manchester City players make the cut, with Rodri and Erling Haaland involved on this occasion, while Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson is another name from the traditional big six clubs.

Still, the quality of the Premier League is such that it’s not just about the big six sides, with two Newcastle players in Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon making it in, while we also have players from Crystal Palace and West Ham, with Joachim Andersen and James Ward-Prowse in the XI, respectively, and deservedly so.

Who would make your team of the season so far? Let us know in the comments!

