Video: Erling Haaland scores brace for Norway with first strike unstoppable

Erling Haaland has been back amongst the goals on Thursday night as the Man City star scored a brace for Norway against Cyprus. 

The Norwegians were 4-0 winners of the game with the superstar striker adding the second and third goals. It has been a tricky season for the 23-year-old so far but he has been crucial for his country during their EURO 2024 qualification clash with Cyprus.

The first goal came after 65 minutes and it was an unstoppable strike from Haaland before the Man City star headed home a second seven minutes later.

Both goals can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay.

