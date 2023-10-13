26-year-old could join Leeds United on a free transfer

Leeds United have been linked with the move for Kai Wagner.

The 26-year-old is all set to leave Philadelphia Union at the end of the current MLS season when his contract expires as per the Athletic.

Apparently, he could be heading to the English club as a free agent. Leeds could certainly use more depth in the defensive department and signing Wagner on a free transfer could prove to be a quality move.

Apart from his defensive ability, the 26-year-old will help Leeds going forward as well. He has helped set up a number of goals for his teammates over the years and he could add a new dimension to the Leeds attack.

Wagner has the quality and the experience to make an immediate impact in the Championship and he will look to help Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Signing him on a free transfer will spare the resources for the Championship club as well and they will be able to invest in the other areas of their squad.