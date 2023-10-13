England take on Australia in an international friendly, at Wembley Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

England who are top of their EURO qualifying group will take on the Aussie’s to warm up for their EURO qualifier against Italy on Tuesday, 17th of October. The Three Lions are unbeaten since their loss to France at the World Cup in December 2022, and will be looking to keep it that way this international break.

Australia have only won one of their previous five games, beating Ecuador back in March, 2023.

Gareth Southgate has made 10 changes to his previous England lineup that took on Scotland back in September. The only played to retain their spot to face Australia is Lewis Dunk in defence.

He has handed a first England start to Levi Colwill at left-back in the absence of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell, as well as starting the likes of Ollie Watkins, James Maddison and Jarrod Bowen who are all in brilliant form for their clubs.

Jack Grealish is welcomed back to the side after missing out due to injury in September, and Jordan Henderson captains England against Australia on his 79th appearance for his country.