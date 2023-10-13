Former Liverpool star booed off the pitch by own supporters following controversial decision

England were 1-0 winners over Australia on Friday night as Gareth Southgate’s side prepared for their big clash with Italy next Tuesday but one star was booed off the pitch at Wembley. 

According to the Daily Mail, former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson was booed off by England supporters as the midfielder made his first appearance at Wembley since his controversial summer move to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson was the captain on the night for the Three Lions in Harry Kane’s absence and the midfielder was substituted in the 62nd minute of the match.

As the 33-year-old left the pitch, a section of England supporters booed the former Liverpool midfielder for an unknown reason.

One reason could be that the fans simply did not like his performance but the report suggests that it may be linked to his move to Saudi Arabia this summer. The 33-year-old joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool and he faced backlash from fans after agreeing to the deal due to his past history of publicly and vocally advocating for LGBTQ + rights during his time at Anfield.

The reason may come to light in the coming days but it is clear that some England fans are not happy with the star.

