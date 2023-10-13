Manchester United eyeing 23-year-old PL ace, would have to pay in excess of £50m

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

A report from South London press claims that the Red Devils are monitoring the 23-year-old and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Manchester United are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and the 23-year-old has been identified as a target. He has proven himself in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea. The 23-year-old has established himself as a reliable Premier League defender and he is certainly good enough to play for big clubs like Manchester United.

The Red Devils could part ways with players like Harry Maguire at the end of the season and they will need to bring in capable replacements. Guehi would be a solid, long-term acquisition. The 23-year-old is likely to be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United as well.

He will look to take the next step in his career and moving to Old Trafford could help him nail down a starting berth for the England national team as well.

The report further states that Guehi is likely to cost more than the £50 million Manchester United paid for Aaron Wan Bissaka.

The former Chelsea defender is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he has the potential to justify the investment as well.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the only reliable defenders at the club right now and Guehi could prove to be an excellent addition.