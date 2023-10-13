Video: Man City star runs 60 yards as part of incredible assist for country

Belgium are leading Austria 3-1 in their crucial EURO 2024 qualifying match and the game has seen an incredible assist from Man City’s new signing Jeremy Doku.

A win for the Belgians tonight will give them a big boost in their goal to finish top of their group and it looks like they have already secured the three points against Austria.

Dodi Lukebakio scored the opening two goals for Belgium but the third from Romelu Lukaku was set up by an amazing assist from Doku.

The Man City winger ran around 60 yards with the ball before calmly picking out Lukaku to finish. The wonderful move can be seen below.

What a run by Jérémy Doku ? A fantastic assist by the @ManCity man to set up Romelu Lukaku ???#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/mesYaPFhFA — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 13, 2023

ROMELU LUKAKU WITH THE THIRD!

BIG ROM ?

JÉRÉMY DOKU ??(2002) WITH A SENSATIONAL PLAY FOR THE ASSIST!!!

?? @FootColicpic.twitter.com/4kGmxwQyoY — Football Report (@FootballReprt) October 13, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay.