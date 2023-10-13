West Ham United were quite impressive during the summer transfer window and they are keen to improve their squad in the upcoming window as well.

A report from 90 Min claims that West Ham United director Tim Steidten has already formulated his plans for the winter transfer window and West Ham are prepared to make three signings.

The Hammers are hoping to sign a quality left-back, a central midfielder and a striker. The Hammers need someone reliable to lead the line for them and signing a quality goalscorer should be a top priority for them.

They signed Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window and the Ghana international has proven to be a quality acquisition. However, he needs more support in the attack.

Meanwhile, Aaron Cresswell is in his twilight years and signing a left-back is the need of the hour.

In addition to that, West Ham must look to sign a player who can control the tempo of the game and help the Hammers dominate midfield contests. Signing a technically gifted central midfielder could prove to be a wise decision as well.