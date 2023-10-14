Barcelona planning swoop for Chelsea star who could leave for free next summer

Barcelona are eyeing up a move for Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen who could potentially leave the club for free in the summer of 2024.

Mauricio Pochettino has overseen the recruitment of several high-profile players during the summer, on top of the lucrative spending from last year.

The arrival of these new players has prompted questions about some of the current squad and their potential future at Stamford Bridge.

Maatsen, who has rejoined the club after his loan at Burnley has already made six appearances in the Premier League but admit an injury crisis, his future at the club looks uncertain.

The defender was a crucial part of the Claret’s team who were promoted back into the league this year and left an impression on manager Vincent Kompany.

The 21-year-old rejected a £31.5m move back to Burnley in the summer but is yet to sign a new contract at Chelsea with his current deal set to expire in 2024.

According to Sport, Barcelona are considering making a move for the defender when his contract expires next summer.

Losing the highly-rated youngster for free would be a devastating blow after failing to cash in on him.

