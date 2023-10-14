Manchester United are set to hand defender Victor Lindelof a one-year contract extension.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the defender has a contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2024 but they have decided to trigger a one-year extension in his deal.

The 29-year-old Swedish international currently earns £120,000-a-week at Old Trafford and the new deal will see him earn £140,000-a-week.

Lindelof has struggled for regular game time at Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the starting lineup in the coming months. The Red Devils need defensive reinforcements, especially with players like Lisandro Martinez sidelined with injury.

Lindelof could prove to be a useful option for Erik ten Hag. The defender has been linked with an exit from Manchester United in recent months and it remains to be seen whether he can grab the opportunity at his disposal and resurrect his career at the Premier League club now.

Lindelof certainly has the quality to play for a big club like Manchester United but he will need to regain his peak form in order to hold down a starting spot.

In addition to that, the decision to hand him an extension seems like a wise move from the club. Manchester United need more depth in their squad in order to do well across multiple competitions and the 29-year-old could be a useful option for them.