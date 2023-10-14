Two reasons why Kalvin Phillips didn’t leave Man City this summer

Kalvin Phillips is well down the pecking order at Man City and having had the opportunity to leave the Premier League champions this summer, it is understood that there are two reasons why this did not happen.

The former Leeds United star received strong interest from Premier League sides during the latest transfer window following his first season at City, which didn’t go to plan.

However, the England star was not keen on a move away from the Etihad Stadium as he was determined to stay at Man City and fight for his place in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

That was one reason for a move not happening and according to Football Insider, the second was the Premier League champions stopped any transfer following the the injury to Kevin de Bruyne and the free transfer exit of Ilkay Gundogan.

However, Man City decided to sign both Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic in order to strengthen their midfield and that pushed Phillips further down Guardiola’s pecking order. The 27-year-old has played just 760 minutes of action since joining City from Leeds United last summer and that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see if the Englishman leaves in January as he will need to be playing regularly in order to make the England squad for EURO 2024 next summer.