Video: Man United's Jonny Evans produces another incredible pass similar to Bruno Fernandes goal

Manchester United FC
Jonny Evans has done it again as the defender produced an incredible pass for a goal in Northern Ireland’s clash with San Marino, only for it to be disallowed. 

Northern Ireland were 3-0 winners of their EURO 2024 qualifying match on Saturday but the goal of the day was chalked off for an offside offence. Jonny Evans produced a wonderful pass for Paul Smyth, who finished with a lovely lob, but the QPR star strayed just offside.

The pass from the Man United star was similar to the one he produced in the Manchester club’s clash with Burnley last month, which resulted in an incredible goal from Bruno Fernandes.

