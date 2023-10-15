Arsenal star opens up on why he signed a new deal with the club despite obvious challenges

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah signed a new contract with the Gunners this summer and the forward has opened up on why he made that decision.

The 24-year-old has received a lot of minutes over the past few weeks due to key stars having injuries, but during the summer the Englishman knew he would be supporting the Arsenal front three for the season.

Therefore, it was a bit of a surprise to see Nketiah sign a new contract at the North London club until 2027 and the Gunners star has now stated why he made that decision.

As part of an interview with FourFourTwo, Nketiah said via Fabrizio Romano: “I signed a new deal at Arsenal as I love the club. London’s home… but I’ve been an Arsenal fan all my life and that played a big part.

“Talking to the manager and the plans he had for me… I knew I wanted to learn, develop, help Arsenal.”

This was a brave decision from Nketiah as the forward had interest from clubs such as Crystal Palace during the last transfer window, as reported the Guardian.

His decision has paid off already as the 24-year-old has received a lot of minutes so far this season and that resulted in the forward being called up for the latest England squad. Nketiah is a hard worker and only time will tell how far he will go in the game.