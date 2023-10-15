Manchester City is set to reward Oscar Bobb with a brand new contract that will see him earn three times his current wages.

Pep Guardiola has overseen a revamp of his Manchester City side over the past few months with the likes of Riyadh Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan leaving the club.

Although he was not a prominent figure in the senior set-up, academy graduate Cole Palmer also left Manchester, joining Chelsea in a deal worth around £40m.

Guardiola seemed to have no issue with letting the youngster join his Premier League rivals as he has another exciting wonderkid already in the ranks.

Norwegian winger, Bobb, has been hailed as a future star during his time in the City academy and has featured three times in the league already this season.

According to the Daily Star, Guardiola wants to hold onto him as the club is preparing to offer a bumper new deal which will keep him at the club until 2029 and triple his wages.

With the likes of Rico Lewis and Phil Foden blossoming under the Spaniard’s tutelage after leaving the academy, Manchester City fans will hope that Bobb can produce something similar.