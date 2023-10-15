Manchester United made big transfer offer for midfield sensation

Manchester United were one of the clubs interested in the potential transfer of Xavi Simons over the summer and even made a big offer to Paris Saint-Germain for the Dutch midfielder.

Simons has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in recent times, impressing at PSV last season before PSG activated a buy-back clause to bring him back before then loaning him out to Leipzig.

According to journalist Loic Tanzi, Man Utd were then one of the clubs who also tried to sign Simons, making a big offer to PSG for the 20-year-old, though Leipzig were also in the race and ended up signing him on loan…

Simons could have been a superb signing for United, who would surely benefit from injecting more youth and quality into their midfield after a dip in form from ageing players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

It will be interesting to see if Simons can end up returning to PSG and become a key player, or if he’ll end up being sold for big money, perhaps giving MUFC another opportunity to try to sign him.