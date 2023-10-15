Tottenham eyeing up a move for 26-goal star, player could cost €40 million

Tottenham are interested in signing the Canadian international striker Jonathan David from Ligue 1 club Lille.

The striker is valued at €40 million as per Fichajes and Tottenham are hoping to secure his services in the coming months. The North London club have not signed a quality replacement for Harry Kane and the Canadian international could be the ideal alternative to the England international.

The likes of Richarlison have not been able to step up and fill the void left by Kane and the Brazilian has been quite underwhelming with his performance. Tottenham are now overly reliant on Son Heung-min for goals and they will need to bring in more options in case the South Korean international picks up an injury or he needs a rest.

David has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer in the French league, scoring 26 goals across all competitions last season. The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be an exciting option for him. Tottenham are likely to have the resources to sign the player as well.

Signing him for €40 million could prove to be a major bargain in the long run. The 23-year-old is still quite young and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience.

Tottenham are flying high this season and they are currently on top of the league table. Signing someone like David during the second half of the campaign could help them challenge for the league title.