Arsenal given positive injury update by international manager ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal have been given some encouraging injury news as it seems there isn’t any major issue with Thomas Partey, despite him only playing 45 minutes in his last appearance for Ghana.

The 30-year-old has been sorely missed by the Gunners this season as he’s missed a lot of games through injury, while fitness issues have generally been a bit of a problem for him in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, it seems there is no new knock troubling Partey, according to Ghana manager Chris Hughton, who told his press conference, as quoted by the Metro, that it was always his plan to take the player off at half time as he eases his way back to full fitness.

“Thomas was always only going to play 45 minutes,” Hughton said.

“He has been out injured for three to four weeks, he came back for Arsenal last midweek, was on the subs bench for one game played 20 minutes for the next game. So we knew he was only going to play 45 minutes.”

Partey could be crucial for Arsenal as they prepare to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend and continue the momentum they’ve built from their impressive 1-0 win over Manchester City just before the international break.