Chelsea star opens up about leaving the Blues at the end of the season

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva looks certain to leave the London club at the end of the season and the 39-year-old has been speaking about his exit.

The Brazil star is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer and a potential destination for the veteran defender to finish his career is to return to Brazil and play for Fluminense – the club where the defender started his youth career.

Speaking to TNT Sports about his future, Silva addressed a potential return to the Brazil club, saying via Fabrizio Romano: “This is a long-standing relationship, right? But I’d rather keep quiet now.

“I have a family, I have children. So we have to think about that too. It’s about seeing where to finish off this beautiful career.”

Silva last played for Fluminense in 2009 before he departed for Europe to join AC Milan. The centre-back has had a very successful career on the continent to the point where he is still playing at the highest level at the age of 39.

The Brazilian has been a big hit at Chelsea with the fans having joined the West London club back in 2020. The centre-back has gone on to play 125 times for the Premier League club and was part of the team that won the Champions League in 2021.

The 39-year-old deserves a beautiful ending to what has been a stellar career and only time will tell where he decides to end it.

