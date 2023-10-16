Tottenham defender Eric Dier reportedly has an opportunity to leave the club in January, with AS Roma reportedly expressing interest in signing him.

According to TuttoSport (via The Sun), Eric Dier is Jose Mourinho’s top choice as Roma aims to strengthen its defense during the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho has a strong familiarity with the Tottenham defender, having previously coached him during his time at the Premier League club. Dier was a favorite under Mourinho’s management during his tenure in North London.

Dier is likely seeking consistent playing time as he maintains ambitions of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

However, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Dier has been sidelined and has not been part of the manager’s plans.

With his diminished role at Tottenham, Dier will be seeking a transfer in January. For Spurs, completing a deal for him in January could be a strategic move to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer.