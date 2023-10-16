Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names two Man Utd players who could leave and how it impacts their transfer plans

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the transfer situation at Manchester United ahead of January, with two players possibly moving on, which could then lead to the club discussing replacements.

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast this afternoon, Romano revealed that Man Utd are making a centre-back one of their main targets for 2024, though when that deal happens is not yet certain.

According to Romano, it could hinge on the fitness situation with Lisandro Martinez by January, while offers coming in for Harry Maguire could also have an impact.

It remains to be seen if Maguire will have suitors again, but one imagines United would gladly get him off their books as he’s fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford after failing to really live up to expectations.

“It will be important to see what happens with the injury to Lisandro Martinez and the situation with Harry Maguire. If they receive a proposal for Maguire they could invest in a new centre-back in January, or else they will wait until the summer,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that a priority for 2024 is a centre-back, and it’s difficult to get top deals done during January.”

Meanwhile, there could also be an exit on the cards for MUFC winger Jadon Sancho, which would then lead to the club discussing a possible signing to replace him.

He added: “I see Jadon Sancho leaving in January, it’s hard to see things working for him and Manchester United. There will be internal discussions then to decide if they want to invest in a new winger or not.”