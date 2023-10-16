Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has admitted it looks quite likely that his contract will be extended by a further year and that he’d be happy to stay at Old Trafford.

The Sweden international has been a solid quad player for Man Utd down the years, and it seems like good business for the club to keep hold of him for a bit longer if they can.

Lindelof’s current deal with the Red Devils is due to expire at the end of this season, but it seems the club have the option to trigger one further year on top of that.

That would keep Lindelof at Old Trafford until 2025, and one imagines there’s surely a role for him to play for the club in that period.

From Lindelof’s perspective, it certainly seems like he’d be happy to stay and that he’s perfectly settled at the club he joined from Benfica back in 2017.

“I have an option [for another] year and there is a deadline for it. When exactly I don’t know. But it feels quite likely that it will be activated,” the 29-year-old told Fotbollskanalen.

He added: “I enjoy myself very much. I am entering my seventh year at the club. I feel good and the family feels good. It’s a club that I really like, and that I love to represent.”