Video: Callum Robinson makes it four as Ireland win comfortably

International Football
Posted by

Callum Robinson scored Ireland’s fourth and last goal of the night they won comfortably.

The game was never in doubt for Stephen Kenny’s men as they strolled to a 4-0 victory against Gibraltar.

With an extremely competitive group including France and the Netherlands, Irish fans viewed this game as a respite away from the other sides.

Despite doing the double over Gibraltar, Ireland is fourth in the group with 6 points and stands basically no chance of automatically qualifying for the Euros next year.

That didn’t stop them from putting on an incredible performance tonight though as Robinson wrapped up the win with a powerful header.

Video courtesy of ViaPlay Sports.

More Stories callum robinson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.