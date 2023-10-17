West Ham United striker Danny Ings has struggled for regular gametime since joining the London club.
The 31-year-old has now been urged to the club in order to secure ample first-team action.
The striker has had just 200 minutes of first-team action since the start of the season and he needs to play more regularly at this stage of his career.
Ings has also struggled to find the back of the net at West Ham and he has scored just three goals in 30 appearances for them across all competitions. The striker currently earns around £125,000 per week at West Ham and the Hammers should look to cash in on him and bring someone who can help the team.
Journalist Paul Brown believes that the former Southampton striker does not fit West Ham’s style of football he should leave the club. It will be interesting to see if any Premier League club is willing to offer him an exit route during the January transfer window.
Brown said on GMS: “It hasn’t really worked. I think David Moyes told the board to go and get him a striker in that window because they needed someone as cover. They couldn’t get their first couple of options, and they thought that Danny Ings might do a job for them, but I never really thought that he is well-suited to the way West Ham play.
“Danny Ings is great feeding off another centre-forward, where he can flit in and around in areas, play off someone and do the running for a big man.
“He is not really someone that you want to be playing in a solo role upfront, which is what West Ham do, so he has never really been given a chance to shine in a role that suits him.
“I think he is going to need to move on to get regular minutes somewhere because it doesn’t look like he is going to get that at West Ham.”