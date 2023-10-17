West Ham United striker Danny Ings has struggled for regular gametime since joining the London club.

The 31-year-old has now been urged to the club in order to secure ample first-team action.

The striker has had just 200 minutes of first-team action since the start of the season and he needs to play more regularly at this stage of his career.

Ings has also struggled to find the back of the net at West Ham and he has scored just three goals in 30 appearances for them across all competitions. The striker currently earns around £125,000 per week at West Ham and the Hammers should look to cash in on him and bring someone who can help the team.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that the former Southampton striker does not fit West Ham’s style of football he should leave the club. It will be interesting to see if any Premier League club is willing to offer him an exit route during the January transfer window.