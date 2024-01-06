Wolves are reportedly eyeing a loan move for West Ham striker Danny Ings.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the out-of-favour Hammers’ forward has emerged as a top target for Gary O’Neil.

Looking to make temporary loan signings to comply with financial rules, Wolves are unlikely to offer any clubs transfer fees.

And with Ings, 31, struggling for game time under David Moyes, the former Liverpool hitman, who has started just one Premier League game all season, will probably welcome a switch to the Midlands for the second half of the season.

The Englishman’s contract isn’t set to expire until next summer, so even if he does make a short-term loan switch to Molineux, West Ham can still sell him on for a fee at the end of the season.

Should Ings’ proposed switch materialise, he will fill in for Fabio Silva, who has joined Scottish side Rangers on loan until the end of the season. Sasa Kalajdzic is also expected to depart in favour of a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt.