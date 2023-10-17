Manchester United could reportedly have an interest in Newcastle United director Dan Ashworth if the takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe goes ahead as expected.

However, it seems they can expect the Magpies to reject any approaches for Ashworth, according to a report from iNews.

It surely makes sense for Ratcliffe to try to overhaul the Man Utd board after the club’s struggles in recent years, but Ashworth might be a bit of an ambitious target.

Newcastle will be eager to hold on to such a highly-regarded figure in the field of transfers and recruitment, though of course it might also be tempting to move to a prestigious club like United.

NUFC fans will surely hope the exciting project at St James’ Park can also help them keep Ashworth around for a while longer.

It will certainly be intriguing to see what the new-look Red Devils could look like once Ratcliffe comes in and starts to make the changes he wants.