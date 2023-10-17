Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof signing a new contract with the club would not be surprising, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Lindelof has been a solid and reliable squad player for Man Utd down the years, and he has spoken publicly about being happy to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Romano expects this could be the case as Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag trusts the player and sees him as part of his project, so we could perhaps get further confirmation of this soon.

United have plenty of other options at the back, but Lindelof has remained a first-team regular and it makes sense that he’s seen as someone with an important role to play.

“Victor Lindelof, however, has suggested he is likely to have his contract extended. Man United always rated him highly, so I’m not surprised,” Romano said.

“Erik ten Hag said no to Inter and Atletico Madrid approaches last January and again in the summer. I’m sure they trust Lindelof for present and future.”

Romano also provided details about the MUFC takeover in yesterday’s episode of The Debrief Podcast, which you can listen to for free here.