Newcastle ace urged to leave the club in January by his teammates

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has struggled for regular game time at the Premier League club.

The 34-year-old has fallen down the pecking order and Nick Pope is currently the first-choice keeper at the club.

Dubravka recently produced an impressive performance against Portugal for Slovakia and his international teammates believe that he should look to move on in search of regular game time at club level.

The 34-year-old has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Newcastle and there is no doubt that he’s good enough to play regularly in the top flight.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to let him leave during the January transfer window. They will not be able to accommodate him in the starting lineup and it makes sense for the two parties to go separate ways.