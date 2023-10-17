Newcastle ace urged to leave the club in January by his teammates

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has struggled for regular game time at the Premier League club.
The 34-year-old has fallen down the pecking order and Nick Pope is currently the first-choice keeper at the club.
Dubravka recently produced an impressive performance against Portugal for Slovakia and his international teammates believe that he should look to move on in search of regular game time at club level.
The 34-year-old has previously shown his quality in the Premier League with Newcastle and there is no doubt that he’s good enough to play regularly in the top flight.
It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to let him leave during the January transfer window. They will not be able to accommodate him in the starting lineup and it makes sense for the two parties to go separate ways.
His teammate Martin Skrtel said: “A goalkeeper with such qualities as he has deserves to catch [play]. Whether it will be at Newcastle or somewhere else. I am convinced that the match against Portugal was watched by many agents, coaches and officials, and Martin Dubravka’s name was written down in many notebooks.”
Robert Vittek added: “With his performance against Portugal, he certainly caught the attention of several interesting clubs. If he doesn’t get an opportunity at Newcastle, I wish him to find a club in January where he will play regularly.”