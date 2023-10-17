Video: Szoboszlai on target again as goalscoring streak continues

Liverpool ace, Dominik Szoboszlai, was on target yet again, this time for Hungary to bring them back into their Euro 2024 qualifier against Lithuania.

The Hungarians, top of the table at start of play, had incredibly gone two nil down to the hosts thanks to goals from Fedor Cernych and Pijus Sirvys.

More Stories / Latest News Video: San Marino score first goal in almost a year as pitch invasion follows Video: Superb Bellingham counter sees Rashford slam home England second Barcelona could swoop for Man City ace next summer

It took until the 67th minute before Hungary got the slice of luck they needed, and the resulting penalty was dispatched with aplomb by Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai scores for Hungary from the spot ??? pic.twitter.com/pkb2NgeLkx — ?????????? ???? (@_Szoboszlai) October 17, 2023

Pictures from Super Sport