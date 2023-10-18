Leeds told they have made worst bit of business this summer with 23-year-old

Leeds United have been heavily criticised for letting Leif Davis leave this summer after his superb start to life at Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old left-back struggled for playing time at Elland Road, and was previously sent out on loan to Bournemouth.

Now, however, Davis is in the form of his life with Ipswich, contributing six assists in his first ten games of the season.

An Ipswich pundit, Henry, has mocked Leeds for an awful decision in the transfer market when they decided to let them have Davis.

He said: “Leif Davis leaving Leeds could be down as one of the worst bits of business Leeds have ever done.

“He looks a million dollars. I thought he looked too good to be in League One, with his delivery, energy, his tackling, his intensity on and off the ball was just superb.

“He got a ridiculous number of assists and you didn’t doubt his ability to do it in the Championship. He’s taken to it like a duck to water and it’s come pretty easy to him.

“His delivery is so good and so dependable. We’ve been a bit less front-footed and a bit more balanced in terms of our play in comparison to League One where we were pretty much dominant and gung-ho the whole 90 minutes.

“He’s had to adapt his game a bit more and he’s sort of been more resolute in defence rather than just focusing on flying down that left-wing. His relationship with Massimo [Luongo] has been fantastic, also Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead down that left-hand side.

“It’s a potent and fruitful flank now for Ipswich. If you look at Leeds, they used Cody Drameh at left-back against us, and still use Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton there. All three of those players Davis is miles ahead of.

“I appreciate they have Junior Firpo and he’s injured but again not as consistent as Davis is as a footballer. He’ll be playing in the Premier League next season with Ipswich or someone else.”