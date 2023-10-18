Man United ace on the receiving end of unbelievable San Marino put down

Rasmus Hojlund has done reasonably well in an underperforming Man United side so far this season, especially given that he’s come off the back of an injury which delayed his start to life at Old Trafford.

The Danish international has already shown glimpses of what Red Devils fans can expect from him once the side starts fully firing under Erik ten Hag.

Pace, power and strength are all facets of his game that contribute to the overall package, though one San Marino defender was clearly unimpressed by what he saw in the recent Euro2024 qualifier.

Hojlund had given Denmark the lead in the match, though the entire San Marino squad celebrated when Alessandro Golinucci equalised just after the hour mark.

And well they might, given that it was their first goal of the qualifying campaign, coming in their eighth match – all of which they’ve, predictably, lost.

Denmark went on to win, but Roberto Di Maio was left with a sour taste in his mouth.

‘Today I read that Mr 80 million is complaining because yesterday he received less than great treatment from the defenders of San Marino,’ he wrote on his official Instagram account (h/t Goal).

‘Well dear, probably in football like today where physical contact has disappeared you can allow yourself to make fun of us little opponents with ugly and repeated gestures or to simulate at every opportunity hoping for the VAR for a penalty.

‘I would have liked to see you 15 years ago when only real men played football! You were a disappointment Hojlund, good luck.’

Hojlund’s unlikely to lose any sleep over such a comment of course. Particularly if he’s able to help lead his country to qualification for the tournament in Germany next summer.

By then, the player will have hopefully enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 and approach the European Championship with confidence.