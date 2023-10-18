Man United star claims opponents were out to hurt him during international match

Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund has claimed that players for San Marino were out to hurt him during Denmark’s EURO 2024 qualifying match on Tuesday night.

The Man United striker opened the scoring on the night as the Danes went on to win the match 2-1, which puts them second in their group with a chance to win it in their own hands.

However, despite the win and getting on the scoresheet, Hojlund was not happy after the match as he believed he was targeted by his opponents, who wanted to hurt him.

The 20-year-old said via Fabrizio Romano: “I feel they targeted me, as you can see at the end. I understand Italian and I could hear them saying that they had the idea to crush me.

“You can see from the images that he only had one idea in mind”.

The reason for Hojlund being a target is unknown but if that was the case, it might have something to do with the fact that he plays for Man United and that made San Marino want to challenge him harder. However, Christian Eriksen also wears the Red Devils’ shirt and the midfielder has said nothing about special treatment during the match.

This is something that comes with being a talented player and being just 20, Hojlund will need to get used to things like this as it comes with the territory of being one of the best strikers in the world – which will certainly be the target for the Denmark star.