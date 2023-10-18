Tim Steidten working on deal to bring £31m Chelsea man to West Ham in January

The future of Ian Maatsen at Chelsea is up in the air and there are several Premier League clubs interested in the defender ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, they report that Manchester City and West Ham are monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation at Stamford Bridge as he is out of contract at the end of the season and at present, there is no sign of a new deal being agreed.

Maatsen had the chance to join Burnley for £31.5 million during the summer transfer window but that never materialised. That was a great deal for the Blues to accept and it will be difficult for the West London club to demand that type of money in January with just months left on the defender’s contract.

The Dutch star would likely provide cover at left-back should he join Man City with the likes of Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol currently occupying that role at the Etihad.

If the Chelsea star wants regular minutes, West Ham would be a better destination as David Moyes doesn’t have the best options at left-back and that would allow Maatsen to make the position his own over the second half of the season.

The Hammers wanted the 21-year-old this summer also and the club’s Technical Director, Tim Steidten, is certainly looking into how to get a deal done ahead of the winter transfer window.