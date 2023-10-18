Video: “Humanity must prevail” – Liverpool’s Mo Salah makes heartfelt appeal to world leaders on behalf of Palestinians living in Gaza

Given that some clubs have banned players who have spoken out on social media regarding the conflict in the Middle East, Liverpool’s Mo Salah was taking a risk by doing so on Wednesday evening.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Egyptian King pleaded with world leaders to come together to help stop the bloodshed.

Despite clearly reading from a pre-prepared statement, the pain on Salah’s face was evident.

His post had already been liked by over 350,000 people in less than an hour, and his sign off of “humanity must prevail” will surely have resonated with many.