West Ham could cash in on 28-year-old in January

West Ham United could look to cash in on Tomas Soucek during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been a useful player for West Ham since joining the club, but he is nearing the end of his contract at the London club.

West Ham have the option to trigger a one-year extension in his deal, but they are hoping to tie him down to a long-term contract. According to Football Insider, West Ham could sell him during the January transfer window if the player refuses to commit his future to the club.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 28-year-old midfielder has certainly proven his quality in the Premier League over the years, and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if he is made available in the winter. He might be keen on a new challenge at this stage of his career.

In addition to that, the arrivals of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have pushed him down the pecking order at the London club. A move away from West Ham could be ideal for him.