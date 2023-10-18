West Ham leading the chase for 60-cap England international ahead of the January window

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could leave the club in the upcoming transfer window and he has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

A report from Football Insider claims that West Ham United are currently leading the chase for the 60-cap England international and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Signing Maguire during the January transfer window will not be easy because the player is happy to stay at Old Trafford. The report claims that any move in January is likely to be a loan move with an option to buy.

Maguire has struggled for regular game time at Manchester United and a move to West Ham could be ideal for him. He would get regular first-team action under David Moyes and it will enhance his chances of holding down a place in the England starting lineup for the European Championships next summer.

Furthermore, West Ham are competing in the UEFA Europa League and Maguire will be able to showcase his qualities in Europe as well.

David Moyes is keen on signing a defender during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can thrash out an agreement.

Meanwhile, the defender earns around £200,000 a week and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can afford his wages. Maguire has a contract at Manchester United until the summer of 2025 and the Red Devils will look to get rid of him permanently in the upcoming windows.