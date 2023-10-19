Aston Villa vs West Ham team news

Aston Villa (5th in the Premier League) take on West Ham (7th in the Premier League) on Sunday 22nd of October, at Villa Park, at 16:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the sides drew 1-1 at the London Stadium. Goals from Said Benrahma for West Ham, and Ollie Watkins for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa drew their last Premier League game, drawing 1-1 with Wolves at Molineux Stadium. Goals from Hwang Hee-Chan for Wolves, and Pau Torres for Aston Villa.

West Ham also drew their last Premier League game, drawing 2-2 with Newcastle. Goals from Tomas Soucek and Mohammed Kudus for West Ham, and a brace from Alexander Isak for Newcastle.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham

Date: Sunday, October 22nd, 2023

Kickoff: 16:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Villa Park

Team News:

Aston Villa will remain without the long term absentees of Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings through injury, as well as Jacob Ramsey who remains out through injury, whilst the rest of the squad looks fit to face West Ham on Sunday.

West Ham will be without Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and Ben Johnson through injury, whilst the rest of Moyes squad looks set to be fit to face Villa at the weekend.

Predicted XI:

Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Carlos, Konsa, McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Cash, Watkins, Diaby.

West Ham: Areola, Emerson, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal, Alvarez, Soucek, Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Antonio.