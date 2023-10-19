Jurgen Klopp facing major concern at Liverpool for rest of the year says Liverpool reporter

Liverpool have made a positive start to their season despite some clear issues and one of those is about to get worse for the rest of the year.

The Reds’ forward line boasts an abundance of talent and has been a strength of the Merseyside club this season as they sit fourth for the amount of goals scored. At the other end of the pitch, things are not so rosy as Klopp’s side have struggled, which has been the case for some time now.

However, things are about to get worse as the shoulder injury suffered by Andy Robertson whilst playing for Scotland is likely to keep the left-back out of action for up to 10 weeks, reports the Mirror.

Liverpool journalist David Maddock believes this is going to cause Klopp a lot of problems as the German coach is very short in that area of the pitch.

With Robertson out for some time, that will leave Kostas Tsimikas facing a lot of football, particularly because the young left-back in the squad, Luke Chambers, also picked up an injury recently. Liverpool will compete in three competions over the coming weeks and the workload means Klopp will have to be creative when it comes to the left-back role.

This will certainly cause problems for the Reds and it will be interesting to see how they overcome it.