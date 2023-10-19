Manchester United team news vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United (20th in the Premier League) take on Manchester United (10th in the Premier League) on Saturday 21st of October, at Bramhall Lane, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Sheffield United beat Manchester United 2-1 back in 2021 in the Premier League. Goals from Kean Bryan and Oliver Burke for Sheffield United, and a goal from Harry Maguire for Manchester United.

Sheffield United lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-1 to Fulham at Craven Cottage. Goals from Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Wes Foderingham (own goal) and Willian for Fulham, and an own goal by Antonee Robinson for Sheffield United.

Manchester United won their last Premier League game, beating Brentford 2-1. Mathias Jensen gave Brentford the lead in the first half, before a Scott McTominay brace in the 93rd and 97th minute snatched all three points for United.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Manchester United

Date: Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Bramhall Lane

Team News:

Manchester United will remain without Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo through injury, whilst Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon are set to return to the squad.

Predicted XI:

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Basham, Thomas, Hamer, Norwood, Souza, Bogle, Archer, McBurnie.

Manchester United: Onana, Lindelof, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Mount, Casemiro, Fernandes, Rashford, Antony, Hojlund.